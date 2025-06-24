Pakistan Army Reaffirms Commitment to Interfaith Harmony and Equal Rights

Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), emphasized Sunday that followers of all religions in Pakistan are equal citizens with full constitutional rights. Speaking at an event in Karachi, he stressed that national unity is built on equality and harmony.

“The Constitution guarantees equal rights to all citizens, and no individual or group has the authority to declare jihad. This is solely the prerogative of the state,” Lt. Gen. Chaudhry said.

Addressing representatives from various religious communities and social circles, he condemned discrimination based on ethnicity, language, or religion, calling it ignorance. “If we remain united, no force can defeat us,” he added.

During the interaction, participants expressed their solidarity with the armed forces and lauded the military’s efforts to foster interfaith harmony and national unity.

Lt. Gen. Chaudhry also accused India of sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan, noting that the military is countering such threats with modern warfare strategies. His remarks follow last month’s military conflict between Pakistan and India, which included cross-border strikes and resulted in the deaths of 40 civilians and 13 military personnel in Pakistan.

Pakistan launched Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos during the conflict, downing six Indian fighter jets, including three Rafales. The 87-hour confrontation ended with a U.S.-brokered ceasefire on May 10.

Participants at the Karachi event called for the continuation of such engagements to strengthen interfaith dialogue and understanding.