Pakistan Army Pays Tribute to Ahmadi Soldier Who Died of Cancer

Soldier Iqaan Bhatti, who passed away after battling cancer, was laid to rest with full military honors in Rabwah, Punjab. A military contingent attended the funeral, offering a ceremonial salute and paying their respects to the fallen soldier.

Bhatti, a native of Mubarakabad near Bashirabad in Sindh, had recently relocated to Karachi with his family a year ago. He served as a soldier in Multan and continued to perform his duties despite his illness. Recognized for his dedication, Bhatti was expected to be promoted to the rank of havildar (sergeant) within four months.

He is survived by three brothers and a sister. His sudden death has left his family and fellow soldiers grieving. Tributes poured in for Bhatti, with many praising his unwavering commitment to duty even while battling health challenges.