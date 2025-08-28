Islamic Cleric Muhammad Ali Mirza Detained Under MPO, Charged With Blasphemy

Authorities in Jhelum have detained Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza, a prominent religious scholar, under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) ordinance for 30 days and later booked him on blasphemy charges, police and district officials confirmed.

The cleric, who resides in Machine Mohallah of Jhelum city and has a significant online following with over 3.1 million YouTube subscribers, was apprehended following allegations of making controversial remarks during an interview that went viral on social media.

Jhelum Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Meesam Abbas and District Police Officer Ahmed Mohiyuddin told local media that Mirza was taken into custody under Section 3 of the MPO ordinance. This provision allows authorities to detain individuals who pose a threat to public safety or order.

Shortly after his detention, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered at Jhelum City Police Station under Section 295-C of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), which carries the death penalty for derogatory remarks against the Holy Prophet (PBUH). The FIR also invoked Section 11 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016, which criminalizes the dissemination of content that incites sectarian hatred.

The complainant alleged that Mirza had made blasphemous remarks and misinterpreted Surah al-Nisa during the viral interview, which was also uploaded to his YouTube channel. The Qur’an-O-Sunnat Research Academy, a center run by Mirza, was reportedly shut down by the police as part of the investigation.

Mirza is no stranger to controversy. In 2023, he was accused of insulting the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and downplaying the non-Muslim status of Ahmadis, though those charges were eventually dropped. In 2020, he was arrested for allegedly making derogatory remarks against religious figures but was later released on bail.

The cleric has also survived an assassination attempt in 2021 at a religious academy. The suspect was arrested, and a case of attempted murder was filed.

Blasphemy laws in Pakistan remain a sensitive issue, often criticized for their misuse and the potential for inciting violence.

The case against Mirza has drawn significant attention, with no further details released about his arrest or potential court proceedings. Authorities have yet to comment on whether additional action will be taken.