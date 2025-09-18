Islamabad Hosts Groundbreaking Interfaith Dialogue Meeting

The Pathfinder Interfaith Harmony Initiative (PIHI), a flagship project of the Pathfinder Group, held its first Advisory Council meeting on September 13 at AmaaniBagh, Angoori, Islamabad. Bringing together leaders from Muslim, Christian, Hindu, Sikh, Parsi, and Jewish communities, the event marked a historic step toward fostering interfaith dialogue, mutual respect, and peaceful coexistence in Pakistan.

The meeting, chaired by Ikram Sehgal, Co-Chairman of the Pathfinder Group, featured discussions on promoting understanding across religious lines. Brig. (Ret.) Mujahid Alam, CEO of the Providentia Books Foundation and CEO Designate of PIHI, highlighted the initiative’s vision of collaboration among Pakistan’s diverse religious communities to address shared challenges and build a harmonious society.

PIHI is the brainchild of 15-year-old Elena Sehgal, a student at Manhattan’s Brearley Girls School, who previously spearheaded a similar initiative in New York. Her efforts inspired the creation of this groundbreaking project in Pakistan.

The Advisory Council comprises 24 members, including six women, representing a wide spectrum of faiths and sects. Among the council are nine Christians, three Sikhs, two Jews, two Hindus, one Parsi, and seven Muslims. Notable members include Dr. Marc H. Siegel and Dr. Linda Zangwill (Jewish representatives), Subhash Chander and Neelum Kumari (Hindu representatives), and MNA Isphanyar M. Bhandara, CEO of Murree Brewery (Parsi representative). Capt. (Ret.) Babar Bernard Massey, a Christian, was appointed Secretary to the Advisory Council.

Attendees remarked on the significance of the meeting, noting it was their first opportunity to engage with individuals from such a broad range of faiths. MNA Isphanyar Bhandara encouraged participants to actively build friendships and learn to coexist respectfully, emphasizing that interfaith harmony is deeply rooted in Pakistan’s history.

With its slogan, “Bridging Faiths, Building Harmony,” PIHI aims to promote peace through dialogue and understanding. This inaugural meeting set the stage for future collaboration and marked a milestone in fostering interfaith unity in the country.