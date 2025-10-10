Gunmen Attack Ahmadiyya Mosque in Rabwah

Gunmen opened fire outside the main gate of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community’s central Mosque, “Bait-ul-Mahdi,” located in Rabwah’s Gol Bazaar, according to sources.

Initial reports suggest that four attackers arrived at the scene in a car and began shooting indiscriminately at the entrance of the worship site.

In response, police special forces engaged the attackers, killing one gunman while the remaining three fled the scene. Authorities have launched a search operation to apprehend the suspects.

Sources confirmed that some Ahmadi youth, who were stationed outside the worship site for security purposes, sustained injuries during the attack. However, police officials stated that no civilians were reported killed during the incident.

District Police Officer Abdullah Ahmed, along with the station house officer of Chenab Nagar police station, arrived at the scene to assess the situation. The area has since been sealed off, and security forces have intensified their presence around the site and surrounding neighborhoods.

The incident has caused widespread panic in the area, with residents expressing fears over the deteriorating security situation. A heavy contingent of law enforcement has been deployed to ensure safety and calm in the region.