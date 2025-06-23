Forced Conversions of Hindu Minors in Sindh Spark Outrage

The alleged conversion of three Hindu sisters and their male cousin to Islam in Sindh’s Sanghar district has triggered an outcry from the local Hindu community, who claim the conversions were coerced and orchestrated.

The incident came to light on Wednesday when the four individuals — including minors aged 13 and 16 — left their home without informing their families. By the evening, they released video messages claiming they had willingly embraced Islam. However, their parents and community leaders have alleged foul play, accusing a local teacher of brainwashing and abducting the siblings.

“My son is only 13 years old and cannot understand religion,” said Hunain Kumar’s mother during an emotional press conference. She directly appealed to Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for action, urging him to help recover her child. “I want my son back,” she cried.

The mothers of the sisters said they were distraught over losing all three daughters at once. “Khaskheli has taken all of them,” one mother said, referring to the accused, identified as Farhan Khaskheli, a local computer teacher.

The Hindu Panchayat, a community leadership body, has labeled the case as not just a family tragedy but a communal crisis. “These girls are not just daughters of Hindus — they are daughters of Sindh,” said Rajesh Kumar, head of the Panchayat. He questioned whether the minors were mature enough to make such a life-altering decision and called for stricter legal protections for religious minorities.

Three minor Hindu girls and a minor boy were abducted from Shahdadpur. It has been reported that the children were converted to Islam, as videos circulating on social media claim their conversion. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/JqbLE8qQWx — The Rise News (@Therisenews_) June 19, 2025

According to police, the accused suspect has been arrested, and the minors have been recovered. However, the Hindu community remains unconvinced, demanding further investigation into the circumstances surrounding the conversions.

Sindh has long faced criticism for recurring incidents of forced conversions, particularly of young Hindu girls, which rights groups say are often carried out under the guise of voluntary acceptance of Islam. Critics argue that poverty, lack of legal safeguards, and societal pressures leave minorities vulnerable to exploitation.

The case has reignited calls for legislative reforms to address forced conversions. Activists and community leaders have urged the government to pass pending bills aimed at criminalizing the practice and ensuring the protection of minority rights.

Local police have registered a first information report (FIR) based on the parents’ complaints, and Sanghar SSP Ghulam Nabi Keerio has assured the Hindu Panchayat of swift action.

This incident has once again raised questions about the safety and rights of minority communities in Pakistan, as well as the urgent need for reforms to prevent such occurrences in the future.