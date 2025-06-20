China Hosts Trilateral Meeting with Pakistan and Bangladesh to Boost Regional Cooperation

China hosted a trilateral meeting with Pakistan and Bangladesh on June 19, 2025, in Kunming, Yunnan province, aimed at enhancing regional cooperation and fostering economic development. Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong, Bangladeshi Acting Foreign Secretary Ruhul Alam Siddique, and Pakistani Additional Secretary (Asia Pacific) Imran Ahmed Siddiqui attended the meeting. Pakistani Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch joined the first phase of the discussions via video link.

Sun Weidong emphasized China’s commitment to regional partnerships, stating, “The Chinese government is committed to building a community with a shared future with neighboring countries. Bangladesh and Pakistan are both good neighbors, good friends, and good partners of China, and important partners in high-quality Belt and Road cooperation.” He noted that the three countries share common goals of modernization and national revitalization, requiring a peaceful and stable environment.

The discussions focused on advancing China-Pakistan-Bangladesh trilateral cooperation, with all sides agreeing to prioritize principles of good-neighborliness, equality, mutual trust, and openness. “Cooperation among China, Pakistan and Bangladesh aligns with the common interests of the three peoples and can contribute to regional peace, stability, development, and prosperity,” Sun said.

The three nations outlined plans for collaborative projects in areas such as industry, trade, maritime affairs, water resources, climate change, agriculture, education, and youth. They agreed to establish a working group to ensure the implementation of these initiatives. The parties also reaffirmed that their cooperation is not directed at any third party, emphasizing their commitment to “true multilateralism and open regionalism.”

In addition to the trilateral talks, Sun held bilateral meetings with Bangladeshi Acting Foreign Secretary Ruhul Alam Siddique and Pakistani Additional Secretary Imran Ahmed Siddiqui. Sun also met Haji Mawlawi Abdul Salam Hanafi, Acting Deputy Prime Minister of Afghanistan’s interim government, during his time in Kunming.