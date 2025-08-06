Breaking Norms: Zain Ahmad Marries Aima Baig

The intimate marriage of Pakistani singer Aima Baig to Zain Ahmad, founder of the fashion label Rastah, has sparked conversations about interfaith unions and Ahmadi identity in Pakistan, where the Ahmadiyya community faces systemic discrimination and societal restrictions.

Zain Ahmad, born and raised in an Ahmadi household, tied the knot with Baig in an intimate Nikah ceremony in Canada. The announcement, accompanied by heartfelt photos and captions on Instagram, was met with widespread support from fans and celebrities alike. However, among Ahmadis, the marriage is being hailed as a groundbreaking step, challenging long-standing traditions and taboos.

Marriage Breaking Barriers

Ahmadis, a minority religious group in Pakistan, face significant legal and social restrictions, including limitations on their religious practices and personal freedoms. Historically, Ahmadi youth have been required to seek community permission to marry individuals of other sects, be it Sunni, Shia, or other faiths.

“This is refreshing to see,” said a Rabwah resident and Ahmadi youth. “A successful marriage is more important than the faith of the person. A genuine connection matters more than marrying someone solely based on religion, which can lead to failed relationships and single-parent situations.”

Zain’s marriage to a pop star like Aima Baig is seen as a trendsetter for Ahmadi youth, offering a glimpse of freedom in choosing life partners. For many in Rabwah, this is the first modern-day marriage of someone they can relate to—a union defying odds and societal norms.

Ahmadi Rights Advocate

Zain Ahmad has long been vocal about Ahmadi rights. In 2014, he criticized Pakistani cleric Tahir Ashrafi in a tweet for making “false accusations” against Ahmadi beliefs, standing against the widespread misinformation targeting his community.

Despite systemic discrimination, Zain has maintained ties to Rabwah, where his extended family resides. He continues to visit and celebrate Eid with the community, even as Pakistan imposes increasing restrictions on Ahmadi religious practices.

Restrictions on Ahmadis During Eid

This year, Amnesty International reported that Ahmadis were prohibited from celebrating Eid-ul-Adha in several districts across Pakistan. Affidavits required them to refrain from purchasing animals or performing the customary sacrificial rites. Violations carried fines of up to PKR 500,000 ($1,765) or legal sanctions.

In some areas, district commissioners issued notices directing police to prevent Ahmadis from offering Eid prayers, often at the behest of extremist groups like Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP). Preventive detention orders were also issued to stop Ahmadis from participating in Eid activities.

An Ahmadi in Chiniot was reportedly detained for attempting to purchase a sacrificial animal, highlighting the ongoing challenges faced by the community.