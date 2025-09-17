Any Aggression Against Either Nation Will Be Jointly Defended: Saudi-Pakistan Pact

Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have signed a landmark Strategic Mutual Defense Agreement, pledging that any aggression against either country will be considered an aggression against both, officials said Sunday.

The pact was finalized during Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s state visit to Riyadh on September 17, following talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at Al-Yamamah Palace. The agreement aims to enhance defense cooperation and strengthen joint deterrence, reflecting a shared commitment to regional security and stability.

“This agreement reinforces the strong bond between our two nations and establishes a unified front against any threats or aggression,” said Prime Minister Sharif, emphasizing the historic partnership between the two countries.

Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, allies for nearly eight decades, have deepened their defense and economic ties in recent years. According to a Reuters report, Saudi Arabia views Pakistan, a nuclear-armed nation, as a critical partner in addressing regional security challenges.

The agreement, described as a milestone in bilateral relations, also underscores the two nations’ shared goals of Islamic solidarity and long-standing cooperation. Both leaders agreed to further develop their strategic partnership by building on mutual defense, economic collaboration, and efforts to promote peace in the region.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman expressed Saudi Arabia’s unwavering support for Pakistan’s stability and prosperity. In return, Prime Minister Sharif conveyed his gratitude for the kingdom’s hospitality and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening the relationship.

The agreement is expected to bolster regional security amid ongoing geopolitical challenges, with both nations pledging to uphold peace and stability through their united defense strategy.