Ahmadiyya Youth Leader Found Guilty of Child Exploitation Crimes

Abdullah Shafiq, a 23-year-old university student and Ahmadiyya youth group leader, pleaded guilty on Thursday to 16 counts of disseminating, possessing, and producing child abuse material. The offenses, which occurred between October 2024 and March 2025, have led to his suspension from Flinders University and a ban from campus and online classes involving other students and staff.

Despite prosecution attempts to revoke bail, Shafiq was remanded on continuing bail. His defense cited ongoing university exams, medical appointments, and financial obligations, including a significant mortgage, as reasons for bail to be maintained. He is scheduled to appear in the District Court in November for sentencing.

Outside of his university studies, Shafiq was an active member of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association (AMYA), a global youth organization affiliated with the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community. Shafiq held the position of Nazim Tabligh, or head of preaching, for AMYA’s Australia chapter, where he was responsible for coordinating outreach and religious education programs. His role involved organizing efforts to spread the teachings of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community and engaging with communities across Australia.

Shafiq also volunteered extensively with Humanity First, an international not-for-profit relief agency associated with the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community. As part of its Adelaide chapter, Shafiq organized a fundraiser in 2024 titled Support the Homeless this Winter—Share Warmth & Spread Hope. Shafiq’s volunteer efforts were highlighted on the fundraiser’s GoFundMe page, which encouraged donors to support the Adelaide chapter’s work. The Australia branches of Humanity First and the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community did not respond to requests for comment on Abdullah Shafiq’s involvement in their organizations.