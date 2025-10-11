Ahmadiyya Charity Expands Relief Efforts in Gaza and West Bank

Humanity First, a global charity founded in the United Kingdom in 1995 by Mirza Tahir Ahmad, the leader of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, has expanded its relief efforts in Gaza and the West Bank, providing critical aid to struggling communities.

The organization, headquartered in Ramallah for its Gaza and West Bank operations, focuses on addressing poverty, improving healthcare, and supporting education. Humanity First began its work in Palestine in 2016 after obtaining a license from the Palestinian Ministry of Interior. The organization is supported by a dedicated team of volunteers, primarily from the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, who contribute their time without receiving salaries.

In Gaza, the organization has launched significant initiatives such as a water supply project to address the acute water shortages caused by damaged infrastructure. The project has provided clean drinking water to communities suffering from the destruction of water networks. Last year alone, Humanity First allocated $1 million to aid Gaza, delivering food parcels, distributing Eid al-Adha Qurbani meat, and offering financial assistance to families affected by poverty and displacement.

In the West Bank, Humanity First has implemented several educational and medical projects. The organization recently supported the Insan Care Clinic in Jiyous, which treated 295 patients in September 2025. The clinic offers general medical consultations, gynecological services, ophthalmology care, and free medications. Humanity First equipped the clinic with essential medical devices and supplies.

During Eid al-Adha, the charity donated eight cattle for sacrifice and distributed the meat to approximately 1,000 families across the West Bank, including in Tulkarm, Nablus, Jenin, Ramallah, Hebron, Salfit, and the Sha’rawiyah region. In Beit Lid, a village hosting 30 displaced families from Tulkarm and Nur Shams refugee camps, Humanity First organized a free medical day, treating 95 patients with the help of volunteer doctors and Dar Al-Shifa Pharmaceutical Company.

The charity has also provided extensive educational support, including hundreds of university scholarships and partial tuition assistance for school students. This month, school bags and stationery were distributed to children from impoverished families in Tulkarm following a request from the local Directorate of Social Development. Over the years, Humanity First has funded projects such as laboratories for the visually impaired at Al-Quds Open University in Gaza, helping address Palestine’s fragile education system.

Governor of Tulkarm, Maj. Gen. Dr. Abdullah Kamil, praised Humanity First’s efforts and highlighted their contributions to social solidarity during difficult times. He noted the charity’s alignment with plans to launch a Charitable Solidarity Fund, which will provide financial assistance to university students and fund other community programs in the region.