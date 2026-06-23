Ahmadis and Haredi Jews Hold Rare Interfaith Meeting in Israel

Members of the Muslim Ahmadiyya community from Haifa traveled to Beit Shemesh on Thursday for a rare meeting with members of the local Haredi Jewish community.

The gathering was part of the Interfaith Ambassadors Program, an initiative led by program alumni Rabbi Elhanan Rosenfeld and Esther Rosenfeld of Beit Shemesh, along with Ms. Du’a Odeh of Haifa. The meeting aimed to foster dialogue and understanding across religious and ideological lines.

The visit began at the Rosenfeld family home, where the Ahmadiyya group was welcomed with warm hospitality. The participants later joined for dinner at a local restaurant, engaging in thoughtful discussions about faith, community, education, and leadership.

During the meeting, participants challenged preconceptions often shaped by polarizing public discourse, finding shared values in human dignity and moral responsibility despite their differing traditions.

Organizers emphasized that the significance of the event lies in the personal connections formed rather than in achieving consensus, highlighting how face-to-face encounters can inspire change and open new possibilities.