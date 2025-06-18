Trump to Host Pakistan Army Chief for Lunch

President Donald Trump’s schedule for Wednesday includes a closed-door lunch with Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff and the swearing-in of the new U.S. Ambassador to France and Monaco.

At noon, Trump is set to participate in the swearing-in ceremony for the Ambassador to the French Republic and the Principality of Monaco. The ceremony will take place in the Oval Office and is closed to the press.

Following the ceremony, Trump will host a private lunch meeting with the Chief of Army Staff of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan at 1 p.m. in the Cabinet Room. The meeting is expected to focus on U.S.-Pakistan relations, regional security, and defense cooperation, though no official agenda has been released.

These engagements highlight the continuing importance of diplomatic and military relationships between the United States and Pakistan, as well as ongoing efforts to strengthen ties with key allies.

Further details on the outcomes of these events are expected to be provided after their conclusion.