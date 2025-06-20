Pakistan Deploys Drones to Target Militants in Border Areas

Pakistan’s military has intensified drone strikes targeting militant hideouts in the country’s northwestern tribal regions, officials said Monday. The strikes, focused on North Waziristan near the Afghan border, aim to curb the resurgence of militant groups like Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Military officials said drones have been instrumental in eliminating high-value targets while reducing risks to ground forces. In a recent operation, drones struck a hideout in the Shawal Valley, killing at least five suspected militants linked to cross-border attacks.

Local residents reported hearing drones and seeing compounds destroyed in the strikes. Analysts view the campaign as a shift toward precision tactics, reflecting Pakistan’s growing indigenous drone capabilities.

The TTP has increased attacks in the region, including a suicide bombing earlier this month that killed 12 soldiers. Pakistan’s government defended the strikes as necessary for national security but promised to minimize civilian harm.

The escalation has drawn concern from human rights groups and the international community, warning of potential civilian casualties and broader instability in the fragile border areas.