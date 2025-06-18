Pakistan Calls for Restraint as UN Security Council Meets Over Iran-Israel Crisis

Pakistan on Friday called for restraint and dialogue during an emergency United Nations Security Council meeting convened to address escalating hostilities between Iran and Israel, following Israeli airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities and retaliatory attacks on Israeli cities.

Pakistan’s UN Ambassador, Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, condemned Israel’s actions as “provocative and destabilizing,” warning that such aggression poses a grave threat to regional peace. Ahmad reaffirmed Iran’s right to self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter and criticized what he described as Israel’s “pattern of unilateral militarism” in the Middle East.

“These attacks, carried out amidst ongoing negotiations for a diplomatic resolution to Iran’s nuclear program, are morally reprehensible and contrary to international norms,” Ahmad said. He urged the Security Council to hold Israel accountable and to support diplomatic efforts to defuse tensions.

The emergency session followed Israeli airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, including the Natanz enrichment site, which reportedly killed several Iranian officials, nuclear scientists, and civilians. Iran responded with ballistic missile strikes on Israeli cities, including Tel Aviv, exacerbating fears of a broader regional conflict.

UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo warned the Council of the risks of further escalation, calling for maximum restraint and emphasizing the importance of diplomacy. “A peaceful resolution through negotiations remains the best path to ensuring stability and preventing a greater conflagration,” she said.

Pakistan’s ambassador echoed the call for diplomacy, urging all parties to prioritize dialogue over conflict. “This Council must act decisively to prevent further escalation and deny Israel the impunity to operate outside the bounds of international law,” Ahmad said.

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi also briefed the Council, raising concerns about the safety of targeted nuclear facilities. Grossi warned that attacks on such sites could have catastrophic global consequences and offered the IAEA’s support to ensure nuclear safety and security.

The United States defended Israel’s actions, describing them as necessary for self-defense, while reiterating its commitment to preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. Russia, however, condemned the strikes as a violation of international law and warned of the potential for a “large-scale nuclear catastrophe.”

Pakistan has long maintained close ties with Iran and has consistently advocated for peaceful resolutions to conflicts in the Middle East. Ahmad’s comments reinforced Pakistan’s commitment to regional stability and opposition to unilateral military actions.

As tensions rise, the Security Council remains divided on how to respond, with Pakistan and other nations emphasizing the need for restraint and renewed diplomatic efforts.