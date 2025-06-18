Governor of Punajb Calls for UN Role in Reducing Iran-Israel Tensions

Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider on Wednesday called on the United Nations to play an active role in easing tensions between Iran and Israel, warning that the conflict could engulf the entire region.

Speaking at a meeting with lawmakers Shehla Raza and Nabil Gabol at the Governor’s House, Haider expressed Pakistan’s solidarity with Iran, calling it a “brotherly neighbor.” He emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to peace but warned that the country would not compromise its sovereignty or territorial integrity.

“The Pakistan Army is fully capable of responding to any adversary, including Israel, if it threatens our security,” Haider said.

The governor noted that the evacuation of Pakistani pilgrims stranded in Iraq was underway, with the government implementing additional measures to ensure their safe return.

Haider also highlighted past achievements of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), including its landmark decision to increase government employees’ salaries by 50% during its tenure. He expressed confidence that the PPP would regain its political standing in Punjab, similar to its stronghold in Sindh province.

“The United Nations must step in to de-escalate tensions between Iran and Israel,” he added.