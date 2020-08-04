US issues security alert for Pakistan after increased threats against religious minorities

The U.S. embassy in Pakistan issued a security alert on Sunday warning its citizens of increased threats against religious minorities, non-believers and purported blasphemers .

“There has been an increase in threats posted online against purported blasphemers and non-believers across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as well as in the Peshawar area since the July 29 murder of a U.S. citizen who had been imprisoned since 2018 on blasphemy charges. ” the embassy said in a statement on its website.

The Embassy reminded US citizens that “sectarian violence remains a serious threat throughout Pakistan, and the Government of Pakistan continues to enforce blasphemy laws. Religious minority communities have been victims of targeted killings and accusations of blasphemy.”