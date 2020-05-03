Opinion | The Loyal ‘Infidels’ of Pakistan

The Ahmadi issue is not a new one in Pakistan. It has been a recurring theme since the inception of Pakistan. The community has been facing harsh challenges, not only maintaining their religious belief but their imminent survival often comes at stake. When Pakistan was near to its independence, its founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah made it clear that it’s a state for Muslims but there shall be no discrimination on religion, every citizen is allowed to own up to his religion, but that was not to be, the country took a different route post to Zia.

The slogan “Qadyani fitna hain, fitni ko jarr se nikalna chaheye” “Ahmadis are mischief and mischief should be taken out completely” is prevalent again these days, as the government officially considered Ahmadis minority and would hopefully be granting them with a handful of civilian rights. The news renders point-blank backslash from the religious right calling it fitna, conspiracy and the government astray from the right path. The constitution has already taken their fundamental right to call themselves Muslim. The community suffers persecution, the now and then attacks and brutal discrimination, as witnessed by sacking Atif Mian of economic advisory and the general populace disownment of the acclaimed noble laureate Dr. Abdu Salam. The news of Ahmadis being included in the realm of minorities comes as a shock to the common Pakistani who grows up hating the community and praying for their demise.

Let’s look at the recurring argument by which they are termed anti-Pakistani and unworthy of its soil and security.

“The Qadyanis call themselves Muslims, the constitution has categorically declared them non-Muslims therefore, by calling themselves Muslims they disparage constitution and the sanctity of Pakitan”. These are the words of Mr. Siraj UL Haq the current leader of Jumat Islami—a leading Islamic party prominent in KP and operating in other provinces of Pakistan.

First of all, it should be understood that the constitution is not a holy book which cannot be altered or reformed. Neither it’s written by a holy hand. The constitution has had flaws and therefore amended in the past and will be in the future, as the human race evolves and finds anomalies which need alteration and accordingly revised.

Secondly, the criterion of not upholding a clause or two of the state doesn’t make one any less patriot or anti-state. Take for example the US Democratic party, which goes with the manifesto of abrogating the second amendment “the right to bear arms” (also a part of their campaign strategy and a vibrant motto), believing that the law endangers human life and gun needs proper regulation, they by challenging a clause of constitution doesn’t become any less American, neither the Republican party accuse them of anything such.

Similarly, the patriotism of the Ahmadi community cannot be questioned just because they don’t succumb to a set of rules which undermines their basic human right. If anything, the Ahmadi community has had been of great service to Pakistan than any other. Their struggle in the independence, Dr Zafarullah Khan the then incumbent foreign minister (chosen by Jinnah), Arfa Karim the youngest computer prodigy who had the honour of meeting with the founder of Microsoft Bill Gates and Dr Abdu Salam winning us the first noble peace prize in Physics. But unfortunately, they lived in a country where beliefs matter above all, no matter how loyal, committed, hardworking and devoted you are to your country the only thing making you a good Pakistani is having the right kind of belief.

They were all born in a country where the country’s name is translated to “La illaha Ilallah”, where only the righteous Muslim can become presidents and prime ministers. Where you are lynched before the trial, where you write your religion on every official document, where every citizen going outside of the country declares them Non-Muslims, whether you are required to showcase your piousness above all.

We are sorry you were born in Pakistan!